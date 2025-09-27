BIIRI, 26 Sep: On the occasion of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), which began on Thursday, the 3rd edition of live hand fishing was inaugurated on Friday by Lower Subansiri DC Oli Perme at GB Siiper, near the Biiri road.

The event, organised by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) in collaboration with the Fisheries Department, aims to give both local and foreign tourists the experience of catching fish live with Apatani grannies.

The inaugural programme was attended by District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) Liagi Lasa, TDO Tai Arun, gaon buras and buris, along with tourists.

DGBBA convener Yachang Tacho highlighted how the idea was conceived. He recalled that the site was once an abandoned rice field in poor condition, which the community converted into a pond for fish rearing. With the twin objectives of safeguarding the environment and educating the community, the initiative began in April 2023. To popularise it further, live fishing activities were later introduced for tourists during ZFM 2023, and it has since become a unique attraction.

The DC in her address lauded the villagers’ efforts and suggested to them to cultivate vegetables and plant fruit trees to make the site “multipurpose.”

She assured to provide assistance from the district administration’s end.

DFDO Lasa provided technical advice on enhancing production, and assured to ensure continued supply of fingerlings and other support in the future.

The activity drew enthusiastic participation of visitors, adding to the vibrancy of the ongoing ZFM. (DIPRO)