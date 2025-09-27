DAPORIJO, 26 Sep: The foundation stone for the ‘4.2 mld augmentation of water supply system’ was laid by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki here on Friday, in the presence of Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo, PHE&WS CE (Central Zone) Kipa Pertin, PHE&WS SE Tabu Angu, PHE&WS EE Dulom Tago, and other HoDs.

The MLA said that this was his dream project, andadded that this is the largest such project in the district.

“Daporijo township itself is Upper Subansiri district, because 80% of the entire population of the district are settled in Daporijo HQ, where the demand for water supply and connectivity have ramped up,” he said.

The CE said that his department is committed to complete the project within the timeline, ensuring quality of work.

The DC urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and the department concerned during the implementation of the project.

The EE informed that sufficient land has been donated by the local MLA in Garurijo area near Daporijo town for free-of-cost establishment of the water treatment plant and road connectivity. “Its current feeding strength is 2.2 mld, which is not enough for the township area,” he said.

The project cost is Rs 4,946.91 lakhs under the NESID, he informed. (DIPRO)