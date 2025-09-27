TEZU, 26 Sep: The Itanagar branch of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in collaboration with the commerce department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), organized an awareness programme on ‘Career prospects in RBI and the RBI entrance examination’ at the college here in Lohit district on Friday.

During the programme, IGGC Commerce HoD Dr Manas Kr Jana emphasized the significance of such awareness programmes and how they can greatly benefit students aspiring to join the banking sector.

RBI Itanagar Branch Manager Ekansh Garg spoke on various key topics, including the functions of the RBI, digital transaction channels, digital frauds and its prevention, and the investment and financial plans available to the general public.

RBI Itanagar Branch Assistant Manager Smruti Ranjan Nath gave a presentation on career opportunities in the RBI, the recruitment and interview processes, as well as the promotion avenues and benefits associated with various roles in the RBI and how students can build careers in the banking sector, especially in the RBI.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu spoke about the financial structure of the Indian economy, underlining the pivotal role of the RBI in India’s banking and financial systems. He said that such programmes effectively bridge the information gap between job providers and job seekers.

More than 90 students of commerce and science departments participated in the programme.