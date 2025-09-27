[ Mingkeng Osik ]

MARIYANG, 26 Sep: Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang on Thursday organized a public awareness programme at the market here in Upper Siang district to explain the features and benefits of the Next-Generation GST reforms.

Addressing the gathering, Panyang said that the reforms seek to simplify the existing four-tier tax system of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% into a two-tier structure of just 5% and 18%. He stated that the move is expected to provide substantial relief to citizens, especially the poor and lower middle class, by reducing tax rates on a wide range of goods and services.

The MLA urged the public to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative by choosing locally manufactured products, noting that this would not only strengthen the domestic economy but also promote self-reliance.

During the programme, the MLA also touched upon the ongoing Siang dam issue concerning Siang and Upper Siang districts, and appealed to the public and organizations/unions to not create unrest before the pre-feasibility report (PFR) is completed. He said that the PFR process does not guarantee dam construction and could potentially favour the people’s interests.

The event concluded with an interactive session,where the citizens shared their concerns and queries on the GST reforms and the matter of the Siang dam.