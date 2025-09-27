AALO, 26 Sep: Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini unveiled the West Siang District Development Index Board (DDIB) at the DC office here on Friday,in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, other government officials and senior citizens of the district.

Bagra said that the DDIB, a digital board, would act as a comprehensive mirror of development, displaying all ongoing schemes across every department.

“The public can know the physical and financial progress of every scheme and project. No RTI application will be required to seek information to know the ongoing and implemented schemes in West Siang district,” the DC said, and informed that the heads of offices are required to update their schemes/projects status on 25 and 26 of every month by submitting reports to the DPO.

Later, the minister along with the DC attended ameeting for the establishment of Aalo municipal council.

Addressing the participants at the meeting, Jini said that the boundary of the Aalo municipal council is to be demarcated “as on existing boundary.” He said that, after the establishment of the Aalo municipality, Aalo town will witness equitable development with transparency.

The minister urged the boundary demarcation board members, headed by the DC, to properly demarcatethe urban and rural areas. The minister also appealed to the public of Aalo to cooperate in the boundary demarcation, division of wards and conducting of municipality election.

Ex-ministers Doi Ado and Kento Ete, retired officer Huzar Lollen, Moki Loyi, and RD Deputy Director Jumkar Karbi also spoke.

The state government recently declared establishment of municipal councils in Aalo, Namsai and Ziro as per the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007.

The DC informed that the proposed Aalo municipality will be divided into eight wards. He also clarified various issues and said that by 15 October, boundary demarcation of urban and rural areas will be finalized. After fulfilling all the municipal council procedures, municipal election will be held simultaneously in December this year.

SP Kardak Riba, ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini, other government officials, senior citizens and public attended the meeting. (DIPRO)