ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Soldiers of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully scaled the 6,488-metre-high Mount Gorichen, the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

The soldiers summited the peak on 19 September despite harsh conditions, Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Saturday.

The expedition was undertaken to promote adventure, build resilience, and highlight the Army’s commitment to environmental conservation, he said.

Facing sub-zero temperatures, icy ridges, and rarefied air at high altitude, the soldiers demonstrated “exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination” to reach the top, described as the ‘Roof of Arunachal’, he added.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijjit S Pendharkar said, “This expedition is a reflection of the Indian Army’s grit and resilience. Our soldiers not only conquered the formidable heights of Gorichen but also set an example in respecting and preserving the environment.”

Alongside the climb, the team organised a cleanliness drive on their route.

The initiative, officials said, underlined the importance of sustainable mountaineering practices and preserving India’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Mount Gorichen, located in Tawang district near the India-China border, holds sacred significance for the Monpa tribe, who regard it as the guardian deity of the region.

Known for its treacherous approach and unpredictable weather, the peak has long attracted mountaineers and adventurers, and is seen as a symbol of endurance, spirituality, and natural grandeur in the state.

The expedition, the spokesperson said, not only showcased the Indian Army’s discipline and spirit of adventure but also sent out a message of environmental responsibility.

It stands as both a demonstration of military excellence and a reaffirmation of the Army’s ethos of service to the nation and respect for nature, he said. (PTI)