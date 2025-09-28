[ Dr Yeshi Gyesen ]

Abstract:

The Monpa community of Arunachal Pradeshcontinues to preserve a rich cultural and ritualistic tradition rooted in Bon practices. Among these, the ritual of Kakung Torkhan – an offering performed before the rice harvest – represents a significant synthesis of agrarian life, spirituality, and communal solidarity. This article documents the ritual in detail, highlighting its cultural meanings, ritual specialists, prohibitions, and continuing relevance to community life in the Sangti valley.

Introduction:

The indigenous communities in the eastern Himalayas possess a wide range of ritual practices that reinforce their socio-cultural identity and agricultural lifeways. For the Monpa community of the Sangti valley in West Kameng district, the harvest ritual known as Kakung Torkhan is among the most vital. Combining Bon ritual practices with elements of Tibetan Buddhism, it reflects the community’s deep reverence for nature, deities, and agricultural cycles.

Etymology and meaning:

The term ‘Kakung’ refers to smashed rice or maize, locally known as khyan in Mon-Keth, and widely recognized as poha in Assamese. Torkhan means offering, particularly to local deities. Thus, Kakung Torkhan denotes the offering of smashed rice to deities before the commencement of harvesting activities.

The ritual ensures divine approval for the harvest, without which agricultural activities are considered incomplete or inauspicious.

Ritual specialists and religious authority:

The central officiant of Kakung Torkhan is the mang bonpu (community Bon priest). However, the ritual calendar is fixed by the Tseepa Lama, a respected Buddhist lama who determines the auspicious day according to the lunar calendar. This duality exemplifies the syncretic blend of Bon and Buddhist traditions among the Monpas.

On the appointed evening, the bonpu and his assistant, the changmin – ritual interpreter and intermediary between deities and lay participants -visit the sacred grove (gnyan ri) of the village. Here, they invoke protective deities such as Phu Da, Ke Lha, and Yu Lha, offering thanks for past harvests and requesting blessings for future abundance.

Household ritual participation:

Kakung Torkhan is a collective event requiring the participation of every household. Families prepare small altars, decorated with plantain leaves, and present offerings consisting of:

Kakung (smashed rice), Yetak (smoked fish or local paneer), and Yuthong (local rice beer).

The bonpu and changmin visit each household, chanting invocations and offering blessings to every family member. A ritual exchange takes place, wherein the offerings carried by the priestly team are swapped with those placed on the household altar. These exchanged items, considered sacred, are later shared among family members as a divine gift.

Taboos and prohibitions:

The sanctity of the ritual is safeguarded through strict prohibitions. On the day of Kakung Torkhan:

Loud noises such as whistling, singing, or playing music are forbidden. Activities involving pounding or smashing are restricted. In earlier times, families in need of pounding rice were compelled to do so near riverbanks, so that the sound merged with the noise of flowing water, thereby avoiding disturbance to the deities. Festivities, merrymaking, and unnecessary wandering at night are discouraged.

Local legends reinforce the seriousness of these restrictions. Oral tradition recounts an incident where a young girl prematurely tasted ripened rice before the ritual, resulting in her face becoming disfigured. Such narratives emphasize the dangers of violating ritual codes and highlight the ritual’s role in maintaining spiritual discipline.

Cultural significance:

Kakung Torkhan is not merely an agricultural rite but also a protective ritual. It is believed that during harvest season, human vulnerability to malevolent spirits increases. By performing this ritual, the community ensures both agricultural prosperity and spiritual protection.

The ritual fosters communal harmony, as every household participates, and the blessings extend to all members of the community. It also sustains indigenous ecological knowledge, emphasizing respect for deities associated with natural elements such as rivers, mountains, and crops.

Conclusion:

The Kakung Torkhan ritual represents an enduring aspect of Monpa cultural heritage. It exemplifies the integration of Bon and Buddhist traditions, underscores the community’s agrarian identity, and reinforces social cohesion through collective participation and observance of ritual restrictions. In the face of modernization, documenting and safeguarding such practices is vital for preserving indigenous knowledge systems and sustaining cultural identity. (The contributor is Principal, Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang)