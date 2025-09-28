BASAR, 27 Sep: The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region here in Leparada district, in collaboration with the West Siang KVK, organized a two-day training programme on ‘Quality seed production and certification of field crops in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh’ from 26-27 September at Chirne village in Leparada district.

The programme aimed to promote quality seed production of field crops for tribal farming communities of Arunachal. A total of 20 farmers from SHGs of Chirne, Nyabom, and Kadi villages of Leparada district, along with participants from West Siang, took part in the training.

During the programme, ICAR Basar Head Dr L Wangchu emphasized the importance of quality seed production for enhancing crop productivity in the mid-hill regions.

During the technical sessions, soil science expert Dr Ampee Tasung, plant breeding and genetics scientist Dr Patu Khate Zeliang, and Dr Rita Nongthombam from the KVK delivered lectures on organic seed production, seed certification, and the role of quality seed in improving farm output.

A field day was also organized, which featured live demonstrations, including paddy seed floating tests, seed grading, rogueing, and field-level selection methods to ensure viable and quality seed production.

The farmers actively participated in the hands-on sessions and gained practical exposure.

Farm inputs (organic manure, humic acid, etc) and certificates of participation were distributed to the farmers at the end of the programme.