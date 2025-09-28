[ Prem Chetry ]

DAHUNG, 27 Sep: The Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) here in West Kameng district organised a painting workshop on the theme ‘Seva Parv – Vision of Viksit Bharat’ on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow said, “Viksit Bharat 2047 is not just a slogan but a collective national dream, and we must work together to realise it from every possible corner of society.”

The MLA highlighted the role of art in expressing social aspirations and fostering national transformation. He encouraged the participants, especially the youths, to use their creativity in nation-building.

Singchung ADC Murnya Kakki described art as a powerful medium to express imagination, and commended the initiative.

The workshop witnessed the participation of around 400 professional artists, as well as students from colleges and schools.

Winners in the school, college, and professional categories were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000, respectively, along with certificates and trophies.

Nodal officer of the event, Sanjeev Kumar expressed gratitude to those who contributed in making the event a success.