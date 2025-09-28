RONO HILLS, 27 Sep: The Green Bee Club of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) sociology department, in collaboration with the Aanwg Anya Foundation, organized a community outreach programme at the Government Secondary School, RGU campus on Saturday.

The initiative focused on creating awareness about substance abuse and promoting environmental responsibility through a plantation drive.

The programme primarily targeted students of Classes 9 and 10, and saw the participation of 68 students, along with faculty members of the school. A highlight of the event was a skit performed by the students of MA 3rd semester, sociology department, which portrayed the harmful effects of drug use and its devastating impact on families and society.

Sociology department faculty member Dr Nani Umieurged the students to refrain from substance use and instead channel their energy into positive activities. She also emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship and encouraged active participation in tree plantation for a sustainable future.

Senior teacher Anita Kumari encouraged the students to stay focused on their studies and avoid the pitfalls of substance abuse.

Sociology faculty member Maga Nehru highlighted the growing crimes associated with drug addiction,and appealed to the students to become ambassadors of change in society.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Green Bee Club coordinator Neelam Rupa. The event concluded with plantation of fruit trees on the school campus.

The students and teachers together took a pledge to refrain from drug use and actively campaign against substance abuse, reinforcing the message of collective responsibility.