ANINI, 27 Sep: On the occasion of the World Tourism Day, Gipulin Vllage was recognized as the cleanest village in Dibang Valley district by the district administration and the Tourism Department.

A certificate of appreciation in this regard was presented to the villagers by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu during a felicitation ceremony on Saturday.

The celebration of the World Tourism Day was organized by the Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Biodiversity & Tourism Management Society and the Urban Development Department.

The programme commenced with a cleanliness drive at major tourist attractions, including the ‘I Love Anini’ point, the jubilee ground, Anini market, and the Mihundo viewpoint.

Volunteers, officials, and stakeholders united to promote the message of preserving natural beauty and ensuring that tourist destinations remain litter-free.

A key highlight of the celebration was the felicitation programme held in Gipulin village, which included a workshop emphasizing community engagement in the promotion of eco-friendly tourism practices.

The recognition of Gipulin as the cleanest village not only celebrated the villagers’ commitment to cleanliness but also served as a motivating example for other villages within the region. (DIPRO)