ZIRO, 27 Sep: Gogo FC won the inaugural Claretine Super League, defeating Shaolin Soccer Club in the final at the Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) football ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The winning goal was scored by Tage Eda in the dying moment of the second half.

Gogo FC entered into the final with a 2-0 win over Vikings FC in the first semifinal, while Shaolin Soccer Club edged past Legion FC 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Egu Mihu of Shaolin Soccer Club was declared the best player of the tournament, while his teammate Duggum Loya bagged the award for the best defender.

On the champions’ side, Dareh Tapi earned the best goalkeeper title, and Ngilyang Niting emerged as the highest scorer.

The final match was witnessed by Col Samudra Sharma, commanding officer, 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Itanagar and faculty members of the college.

Eight teams participated in the league, which was inaugurated on 29 August, coinciding with National Sports Day.