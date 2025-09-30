DAPORIJO, 29 Sep: A Tagin language training programme was organized by the Tagin Language Research and Development Society (TLRDS), in collaboration with the district administration, here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

Addressing the participant, TLRDS chairman Lardik Kare informed that the mother tongue of the Tagin community has been recorded as an endangered language according to the UNESCO’s report, “but at present the mother tongue has already crossed the endangered zone.”

“Now the Tagin language is on its last journey of its breathing, because no single child and younger one can understand and speak their own language,” Kare said.

He informed that the TLRDS is working tirelessly to promote and preserve the mother tongue for the betterment of the future generations, adding that the organization has developed a modified Roman alphabet for correct pronunciation and has published primer books for primary school level.

In this connection, Tagin teachers have been imparted training in the subject, he said, adding that the Tagin language has been introduced as a third language in Tagin-majority schools of the district.

The programme was attended by Daporijo CO N Bui, Dumporijo CO Atu Yekar, Power Department AE Oyi Nasi Nalo, Urban AE Tate Nalo, DTO JJ Dubi,DACO Taw Ekke DACO, DITO Adap Maling, and officials of the DC office. (DIPRO)