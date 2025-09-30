ZIRO, 29 Sep: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing & Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the benefits of the goods and services tax [GST] reforms should not be confined to traders alone but should also reach the consumers.

The union minister visited Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district on Monday and interacted with local traders regarding the GST reforms.

Sahu also interacted with members of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, commended their initiatives, and extended an invitation to them to visit Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister visited several important sites, including the Seekeh Lake to study community-based water and nature conservation and its potential as a tourist attraction; the water treatment plant under Jal Jeevan Mission in Old Ziro; the beneficiaries of the PMAY (urban & rural) in Hapoli and Hong villages; and the integrated aquapark in Tarin.

Later, a district review meeting was convened at the district secretariat.

Describing Ziro valley as one of the most beautiful and pollution-free places in the country, Sahu emphasized that government schemes must effectively reach the targeted beneficiaries, with particular focus on health, education, and social welfare sectors.

He reiterated the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, urging people to buy local products and contribute towards nation-building.

He further assured all possible support from the central government for the holistic development of the district.

MLA Hage Appa lauded the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that, unlike earlier days, when the state government had to approach Delhi during crises, union ministers are now visiting states directly to review and support development works.

District Planning Officer Dr Joram Tatum made a detailed presentation on the evolution, achievements, and progress of the district vis-à-vis flagship government programmes.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, SP Keni Bagra, and heads of departments.

In Khonsa in Tirap district, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong created awareness among traders and shopkeepers on the Next-Gen GST reforms at the market on Monday.

Lowangdong highlighted how the new GST regime simplifies taxation, eases compliance, ensures transparency, and strengthens consumer trust. He urged businesses to pass on the benefits to customers through fair pricing.

Copies of the reform guidelines were also distributed among the shopkeepers. (DIPROs)