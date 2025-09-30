SAGALEE, 29 Sep: More than 100 participants from eight PLFs, consisting of 91 SHGs and covering 12 panchayats participated in the first meeting of the Mete Dene (MD) MPCS Ltd, held here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

The event was attended by PWD (Civil) SE Techi Ramda, and Sagalee ZPM Techi Serbang, among others.

The meeting adopted key policies, including the HR policy and FM policy, and also passed amendments to various bylaws of the society.

The OB members of MD MPCS Ltd shared their experiences since joining self-help groups (SHGs), and discussed various interventions, including IBCB, SISD, and financial inclusion initiatives.

They highlighted the opportunities available through schemes such as the mother piggery unit, PMFME, and mother’s kitchen, as well as the targets set for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The business development plan for FY 2025-2026 was presented by MD MPCS Ltd manager Taba Moses and its accountant Teli Medam, who provided an overview of the financial position of the MPCS for 2024-2025, followed by a brief discussion of the organization’s FM and HR policies.

A success story was shared by SHG member and entrepreneur Usha Ringu, who detailed her experience with various schemes, including the mother’s kitchen loan, which enabled her to successfully operate a restaurant and a rural mart funded by the NABARD.

IBCB SMM Adap Golo expressed delight at the achievements of the SHG in Sagalee block. She commended the rural women for their impressive presentations, and encouraged SHG members to strive for autonomy in their endeavours.

Additionally, she urged the ZPM to facilitate inclusion through timely gram sabhas, and suggested creation of a special SHG for both male and female members aged over 55, emphasizing that gender considerations should extend beyond the traditional definitions.

Serbang commended the efforts of the ArSRLM staffers in the Sagalee block, and noted the significant transformation in the confidence of women.

Ramda acknowledged the commendable work done by the ArSRLM in the Sagalee block over the past nine years, highlighting the community’s growing understanding of the value of savings and self-empowerment. He also extended support for future convergence work and donated Rs 50,000 as a token of appreciation.

MD MPCS Ltd secretary Nabam Nompi also spoke.