AALO, 29 Sep: A cleanliness drive was conducted here in West Siang district on Monday by the 57th Bn ITBP under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, in coordination with the district administration.

57th Bn Commandant Anil Kumar, ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini, Assistant Engineer Jumli Kango, UD & Housing JE Rogong Tai, along with officials from the police and Himveers of the 57th Bn ITBP participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar appealed to the local citizens to make cleanliness a part their daily lives and spread awareness about cleanliness in society.