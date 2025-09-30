RONO HILLS, 29 Sep: An academic book, titled Environmental Studies, was released on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here by RGU Botany HoD Prof Sumpam Tangjang.

The book has been authored by Dr Hage Asha and DrHage Yakang from RGU’s botany department, along with Dr Jacob Ngukir and Dr Hage Assung from the zoology department, all serving as teaching assistants at RGU.

The contents of the book are congruent with the environmental science syllabus provided by RGU under NEP 2020 for colleges and universities in Arunachal Pradesh. It is primarily designed for UG BA/BSc/BCom students. Additionally, the book will also serve as a valuable reference for aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

The authors highlighted that the book aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of environmental issues, while also fostering awareness of sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Prof Tangjang commended the collaborative effort of the authors and emphasized that such contributions would help strengthen the academic framework of environmental education in the state.

The publication of Environmental Studies marks a significant step in offering localized, curriculum-based resources for higher education and competitive exam preparation in Arunachal, in line with the vision of NEP 2020, the RGU stated in a release.

The book is available on Flipkart and Amazon, and in eBook format.