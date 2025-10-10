ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik commended the team from the state which summited Mount Kang Yatse-II (6,250 metres) in the Leh region of Ladakh on 31 August, and said that the accomplishment is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

Everest summiteer Tagit Sorang, along with his team, who successfully conquered Mount Kang Yatse-II, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the team provided the governor with a detailed account of their challenging 11-day expedition, sharing insights into the rigorous preparation, extreme weather conditions, and teamwork required to achieve the feat.

Expressing admiration, the governor said that the achievement showcased the courage and perseverance of the team and reflected the immense potential, determination, and adventurous spirit of the youths of the state.

The governor said that achievements like these inspire countless young people to pursue their dreams, embrace challenges, and push the boundaries of human endeavour, while bringing pride to the nation and the state.

The governor also commended co-climbers Tarak Dogar, Taru Hai, Sorang Tanang, and Ningchong Rava for their unwavering commitment, teamwork, and resilience. (Raj Bhavan)