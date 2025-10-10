SAGALEE, 9 Oct: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), comprising its Member Secretary Yakar Dawe and members Niri Chongrowju and Honluk Lukham, inspected the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tani Happa here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday to assess the school’s functioning and the welfare of its students.

An inquiry was also conducted in connection with the recent incident involving the death of a Class 8 student of the school.

The team interacted with the students, teachers and School Management Committee members to understand the academic, infrastructural, and welfare conditions of the school.

The team also inspected the school’s kitchen, classrooms, hostel, and the overall school premises, and observed that the school lacks a boundary wall, posing a potential security risk for the students.

Thereafter, the team inspected the community health centre here, and interacted with MO Dr Tokar Nyodu to ascertain the status of the defunct primary health centre located near the KGBV campus, which has reportedly not been notified by the government and therefore remains non-functional.

The team also included Sagalee ADC Higio Yame, ICDS Deputy Director Jaya Taba, District Project Officer Tang Moromi, Block Education Officer Yang Yangfo, Papum Pare Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Jaya Doji, and CWC members Kipa Rimi and Likha Tagu, an APSCPCR release informed.