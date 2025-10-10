Editor,

I am writing to express my disappointment regarding my interview result for the post of assistant professor which was declared by the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) on 1 October.

At the beginning, before the interview, I was excited about the opportunity and was looking forward to learning more about the teaching profession. I thought that this time the APU would conduct fair interviews and select deserving candidates. But it all went down the drain. Every highly qualified doctoral candidate did well in the interviews but was not selected. I am still confused on what basis the deserving candidates were not selected. I performed so well in the interview and fulfilled every required qualification, but was not selected.

Some candidates had high academic credentials like PhD, MPhil, MEd, BEd, or had plenty of other masters’ degrees, but even they were disqualified and not selected. What kind of joke is this?

If those without PhD are selected, what will those with PhD do? Whose qualification is eligible for the university? And if the university does not want to select PhD awardees, then stop the PhD courses from the university’s recruitment system. Or is it political pressure or money power? If not, then how come persons without PhD have been selected while many doctoral candidates have been rejected?

Hence my request is that the selection should be cancelled and fresh interview should be conducted, because UGC norms have to be followed. According to the 18 July, 2021 UGC guideline, it is mentioned that an assistant professor at university or college level must have a PhD, and API score is used for shortlisting, but in the recent interview at the APU, no UGC rule was followed and norms were not followed. People without PhD were selected.

On the other hand, teaching faculty from other states should not be allowed, because we are not eligible in other states as PRC is required. There are plenty of highly qualified candidates in Arunachal Pradesh and unemployment is increasing day by day.

Finally, I would like to strongly urge state government to make sure that the recruitment process for upcoming teaching posts strictly follows the UGC norms. Evil practices like the recent APU recruitment should not be repeated and preference should be given to PhD awardees and others with similar qualifications.

Disheartened aspirant