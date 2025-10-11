ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Giogi Kaki and Nabam Raja Paul, both Class 10 students, representing St Francis D’Assisi School, Karsingsa won the INTACH National Heritage Quiz conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on Friday.

They emerged the winner out of 31 teams, showcasing remarkable spread as well as depth in their knowledge of India’s diverse heritage and culture.

The event was conducted by quiz master Akshay Seal from Xpress Minds Edutainment, India’s leading quiz and knowledge events

company, promoted by renowned authors and quizmasters Kunal Savarkar and Seema Chari.

Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba attended the event and expressed happiness over the enthusiasm shown by the competitors. Riba emphasized the importance of engaging with and preserving one’s cultural roots.

The quiz, first conducted in 2014, has grown to become the largest awareness-building programme based on Indian heritage and culture for schools nationwide, with rounds successfully conducted in 130 plus cities across the country.