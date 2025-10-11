DUMPORIJO, 10 Oct: Local MLA Rode Bui urged the public and the project-affected families to cooperate with the government and the NHPC for smooth implementation and commissioning of the Menga hydro project in the larger interest of the locals, the state and the nation as a whole.

The MLA was addressing a coordination meeting organized by the Upper Subansiri district administration with the project-affected people from the Subansiri river’s left bank here.

“The hydro project is not anti-development for the district; rather, it will boost all the parameters of development. The public should welcome the project,” Bui said.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo assured that the project-affected families would receive benefits like land compensation, job reservation, etc, as per the LARA Act, and added

that “not a single project-affected family or individual will be ignored and missed out.”

Members of the project-affected families, Gusar CO N Bui, ZPM Jumli Dugi, and officials from NHPC Menga project also spoke during the meeting. (DIPRO)