NEW DELHI, 12 Oct: Putting to rest a controversy over the absence of women journalists at his media interaction two days back, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday said there was no intention behind it.

Muttaqi said this during a second press conference in three days in New Delhi that was attended by several women journalists.

The Afghan foreign minister came under severe attack from India’s opposition parties and journalists for “excluding” women press persons from his media interaction on Friday.

Interestingly, a large flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (as called by Taliban) was placed behind Muttaqi’s chair at the Afghan embassy’s conference room, while a smaller one was put on the front.

The Afghan foreign minister faced a volley of questions on the controversy over the absence of women journalists at his previous press conference.

“With regards to the press conference, it was organised on short notice. A small list of journalists was finalised. It was more of a technical issue,” he said.

Muttaqi said there was no intention to exclude women journalists.

“Our colleagues had decided to send invitations to specific journalists and there was no other intention,” he said. The Afghan foreign minister also said that no one’s rights should be violated — be it men or women.

Several opposition leaders described the absence of women journalists at the press conference as “unacceptable” and an “insult to women.” A number of press bodies also criticised the Afghan foreign minister.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it had no involvement in the press interaction.

Asked about the flag and whether the Afghan embassy in New Delhi belongs to the Taliban setup, as India has not yet recognised it, Muttaqi said the mission belonged to “us.”

“This is our flag. This is 100 percent our embassy. All those working here are with us,” he said.

On Friday, an Afghan youth at the embassy stopped attempts to put the large flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the venue of the media interaction, saying New Delhi is yet to recognise the Taliban government.

The embassy’s main flagpole still features the Afghan republic’s flag.

At his briefing, Muttaqi also repeated the outcomes of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday that he listed in his previous media interaction.

“The Indian foreign minister announced an increase in the flights between Kabul and Delhi. An agreement was also reached on trade and economy,” he said.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan has invited Indian business groups to invest in several sectors, including minerals, energy and agriculture.

“We also requested the opening of the Wagah border as it is the fastest and easiest trade route between India and Afghanistan,” he said.

Muttaqi landed in New Delhi on Thursday on a six-day trip, the first senior Taliban minister to visit India after the group seized power four years ago.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban setup. (PTI)