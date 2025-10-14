YINGKIONG, 13 Oct: A man from Assam’s Dhemaji district, who was engaged as an Army porter, was rescued after 20 days since he had gone missing from the Midak area in Upper Siang district.

Unnot Taye from Akshipur village, Jalakia, along with 11 others from Assam, was engaged by local contractor Tahong Tamut from Panggo-Jorging for work on the Panggo-Jorging foot track in the Tengo-1 and Tengo-2 border areas on 17 September.

On 20 September, Taye went missing in said area while returning from duty. A missing report was subsequently lodged at the Tuting police station on 23 September.

Following the report, a rigorous search and rescue operation was launched by the Tuting police team, led by Tuting Police Station OC SI Jumken Rina, along with Jering Matkir Society (JMS) members led by Opang Taron, Kuri Dajum Olung (KDO) members led by Tahong Tamut, Army porters, and villagers from Panggo and Migging villages, under the guidance of the HGBs and GPCs.

The operation covered the hilly terrains and the banks of the Shirapate river from 21 September to 9 October.

After 20 days of continuous search, Lipun Talong, an Army porter from Kugging village, spotted Taye in an unconscious condition in the Midak camp area on 10 October.

Upon receiving the information, a rescue team, comprising police personnel, medical team, JMS and KDS members, and Panggo villagers, including members from the Panggo village unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society,immediately proceeded to the spot.

Tuting MO Dr Maktel Yompang provided immediate medical aid on-site. The rescue team then carried Taye on foot on their backs, as he was too weak to walk by himself, for approximately 25 km through difficult hilly terrain, and reached the road point the next day.

Taye was subsequently evacuated to the district hospital in Yingkiong on 12 October, and thereafter he was taken to Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, on 13 October for further medical treatment.

After conducting necessary medical examination and stabilization, he was handed over to his family members the same day.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang expressed deep satisfaction over the successful rescue operation. He commended Upper Siang SP Token Saring, Tuting ADC Pandov Perme, the Tuting police station OC, Dr Yompang, members of the JMS and KDO, the GBs, panchayat leaders and women SHGs of Panggo and Migging villages for their relentless efforts, cooperation, and support in the search and rescue operation.

The deputy commissioner also thanked the Adi Bane Kebang, Adi Mishing Baane Kebang, and Adi Mishing Porin Kebang for their continuous concern and monitoring of the SAR operations during the critical period. (DIPRO)