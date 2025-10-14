Staff Reporter

AALO, 13 Oct: In an unfortunate incident, a woman identified as Yater Gamlin Potom was shot at from a close range by a minor boy at around 8:30 pm in Yomcha village in West Siang district on Sunday.

The Aalo police informed that the incident occurred when the victim was on her way home after closing her shop.

The police added that people rushed to the spot when Potom screamed and the gunshot was heard. Potom was immediately rushed to the community health centre and, after examination and finding the bullet, she was evacuated to the general hospital in Aalo. Later, she was shifted to the ICCU of Apeksa Hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam), where her condition is reported to be stable.

DSP Moge Bole informed that the incident involved unauthorised use of a .22 rifle by the minor boy, who claimed to have taken it from his employer without permission.

“The minor claimed to have been hunting birds when a stray bullet hit the victim. Fearing repercussions, the minor left the rifle and went into hiding,” the DSP added.

He informed that an FIR U/S 125 (b)/118 (2) BNS, r/w Section 25(1-B) (a)/27 (1) Arms Act, and Section 109(1) of BNS have been registered.

He added that the employer is a police SI and was serving as the Yomcha PS OC. Both the minor and his employer have been taken into custody for investigation, the DSP informed.