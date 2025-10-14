DARAK 13 Oct: Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam urged the people of Darak to preserve the rich flora, fauna, and aquatic life of the region, saying that the area is naturally blessed with immense tourism potential.

The minister said this while attending the Darak Eco-Tourism-cum-Angling Festival (DETAF) 4.0 here in West Siang district on Sunday, along with MLAs Topin Ete and Pesi Jilen.

Dukam felicitated the sponsors and anglers, and released a guidebook on tourism in Darak. He said that sites like Benji Line, nestled on a hillock near the confluence of the Sissa and the Siyik rivers, have great potential as tourist and pilgrimage destinations. He also highlighted other attractions, such as the Penru (bat cave) – an ancient cave near Larmuk Potom – and several scenic waterfalls in the area.

The minister assured the festival organizing committee that he would pursue with the government to declare DETAF as a calendar event. He emphasized the importance of conserving the golden mahseer, a prized fish species, and urged the community to focus on skill development for sustainable livelihood.

He also appealed to the people to stop hunting to protect the region’s biodiversity.

The minister flagged off the angling event – one of the major attractions of the festival – and inaugurated a three-hour trekking expedition on Monday.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, DETAF CEC president Doya Boje highlighted the objectives of the festival, and appealed to the local youths to promote and preserve their traditional cuisine, emphasizing that tourists from across the country visit the DETAF.

MLA Ete urged the people of Darak to prioritize hospitality, noting that Darak has emerged as a popular ecotourism destination. He also encouraged promotion of homestays in Darak and nearby villages to boost rural tourism.

The festival, which is being attended by thousands of visitors, including tourists, anglers, trekkers, officers, and cultural troupes, will continue till 14 October.(DIPRO)