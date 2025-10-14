ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: Governor KT Parnaikconferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to personnel of the Assam Rifles (AR) during an investiture ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Twenty-one AR general duty personnel, including a riflewoman, were honoured by the governor in recognition of their exceptional courage, resourcefulness, and

leadership shown during operations and humanitarian missions.

The governor described the AR as guardians of trust and resilience, noting that in times of conflict, they have shown courage, and in moments of crisis, they have demonstrated unmatched compassion.

The governor, who reviewed the attestation parade of the AR Mahila (Women) recruits at the AR Training Centre and School in Sukhovi, Nagaland, commended the AR for its efforts towards women’s empowerment.

Recalling his association with the AR since 1974, the governor said that the Assam Rifles has a legacy of sacrifice, duty, and unwavering courage.

Highlighting the AR’s role beyond security operations, the governor acknowledged the AR for bringing hope to remote communities through humanitarian work, education, healthcare, and disaster relief.

He said that “in the hearts of the people of the Northeast, Assam Rifles is not only a security force but a family, respected and revered as the ‘Friends of the Northeast’.”

The governor conferred the Governor’s Gold Medals to Deputy Commandant Keshar Singh Bisht of HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Subedar Diwan Singh Mehra of 10 AR, Naib Subedar Mohan Singh of 44 AR, Naib Subedar Sarbeswar Saikia of 44 AR, Warrant Officer Brij Mohan of 44 AR, Havildar Letkhongam Kuki of 23 AR, and Rifleman Khang Phao Gosak.

Naib Subedar Bhangadhar Basumatry of 10 AR, Naib Subedar Ghanshyam Singh Chauhan of 10 AR, Warrant Officer Sushil Kumar of 10 AR, Havildar Gam Bahadur BK of 44 AR, Havildar (Clerk) T Hutoi Sema of HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Rifleman Chngkham Bishorjit Singh of 10 AR, Rifleman Shiva Krishna of 24 AR, Rifleman Yumnam Nabakumar Singh of 31 AR, Rifleman Thanggin Touthang of 31 AR, Rifleman Khangeswar Mallik of 40 AR, Riflewoman H Jamuna Chanu of 40 AR, Rifleman Prakash Kumar Chakama of 11 AR, Rifleman Jay Prakash Dhyani of 23 AR and Rifleman Jitendra Singh of 31 AR received the Governor’s Silver Medal.

25 Sector Commander of the Assam Rifles, Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, also spoke on the occasion.

Commissioner to governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, 11 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Vivek Tripathi, and Major Bobby Singh Raghav, among others, attended the function. (Raj Bhavan)