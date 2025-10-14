TEZU, 13 Oct: The Lohit district administration, in collaboration with the information and public relations (IPR) department and the Community Convention Centre Society, organized a musical tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg at the community convention centre here on Sunday.

The evening resonated with emotion as the people of Lohit came together to honour the voice that had touched millions. The programme witnessed a huge gathering of around 500 people, including officials, artists, and admirers, who celebrated Garg’s enduring legacy through music and remembrance.

District BJP president Gamso Bellai described Garg as “not just a singer but a symbol of compassion and humanity.”

“Zubeen’s melodies transcended borders and languages. His songs carried messages of love, unity, and hope that touched hearts without discrimination,” he said.

Lohit DIPRO Nyatum Doke called Garg “an emotion that binds the people of Northeast India through music.” He said that Garg’s art and humility would “forever echo in the hearts of those who believe in love, peace, and humanity.”

A tribute video prepared by the IPR department was screened, drawing nostalgic applause and teary smiles from the audience as Garg’s timeless songs filled the hall.

Adding rhythm and warmth to the occasion, popular bands District 11, Yusuf & The 3rd Note, White House, and several local artists performed Garg’s most-loved numbers, turning the evening into a stirring symphony of remembrance.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, SP Thutan Jamba, Sunpura ZPM Angenlu Minin Chaitom, Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya, heads of departments, officers, and music enthusiasts from across the district. (DIPRO)