[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 13 Oct: The 127 RCC of the 42 BRTF is constructing a strategic road connecting Shakti and Bang Teng Kang (BTK) to the Kumrotsar road under Project Vartak in Tawang district, despite numerous challenges.

Overcoming all odds – from rugged terrain to extreme weather – the team is showing firm determination in its mission to build the Shakti-BTKto Kumrotsar road – a vital artery that will link India’s strategic frontiers with the national grid.

According to a release, the landscape offers no mercy: steep climbs, fragile slopes, sudden landslides, and

erratic weather test with every move. Yet, men and machines continue to toil in rotating shifts, working long hours, far from home.

Strategically, the BTK-Kumrotsar route will ensure rapid troop movement, reliable logistics, and year-round accessibility to key border areas. The road will also enhance the movement of the local population, enabling better access to healthcare, education, and trade.