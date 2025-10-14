ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: A meeting was held here on Monday to discuss a proposal to include local languages in telecom automated voice messages and announcements across Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative seeks to enhance linguistic inclusivity and ensure that communication systems are more accessible and relatable to all citizens, especially in rural and tribal areas, according to a release from the information technology & communication (IT&C) department.

IT&C Chairman Nyamar Karbak, who chaired the meeting, said that incorporating regional languages into automated voice services would be a significant step towards preserving linguistic heritage while promoting digital inclusivity and cultural pride in the state.

The meeting was attended by officials from the department of telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, including the DoT deputy director general (SG), and senior officers from

the department of IT&C, GoAP, who discussed the proposal, focusing on the technical feasibility, implementation framework, and policy considerations for integrating indigenous languages into telecom networks.

The IT&C department expressed hope that, if accepted, the initiative would make mobile and landline communication systems more user-friendly, culturally representative, and inclusive for the people of the state.