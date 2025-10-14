ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: The Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi (KKSV) – an organization established in Itanagar for the welfare and cultural enrichment of the Malayali community working in the state -celebrated its 31st anniversary and Onam festival with great enthusiasm on 12 October at the DK Convention Centre here.

The celebration was inaugurated by Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso and others.

The event featured a wide range of cultural performances, including traditional dances, songs, and artistic presentations that reflected the rich cultural heritage of Kerala and the vibrant traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. Members of the KKSV, along with children and youths from the Malayali community, actively participated in the

performances, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural harmony.

As part of the celebration, the KKSV also felicitated meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 from all streams for their academic achievements during the year 2024-25. A special recognition was awarded to Hano Jimi, the top-performing APST student from a government school in the Itanagar Capital Region, for her outstanding academic excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Raja and other dignitaries commended the KKSV’s continued efforts in promoting community welfare, cultural integration, and social harmony among the Malayalis in Arunachal. They lauded the organization for fostering cultural exchange and contributing positively to the social fabric of the state.

The function was presided over by KKSV president Babu Kandathil and conducted under the leadership of its general secretary Akshay Vikram. Both expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, participants, and well-wishers for making the event a grand success.