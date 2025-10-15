SITANG, 14 Oct: A community consultation programme was held in Sitang village in Siang district on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu to discuss the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The meeting drew active participation of the local community of Sitang, who engaged in a meaningful exchange with state government officials and representatives of the NHPC.

During the interactive session, officers from the state administration provided detailed insights into the project’s objectives, potential benefits, and its long-term socioeconomic impact on the Siang region. They also addressed queries and concerns raised by the local community, underscoring the commitment to transparency, inclusivity and informed participation.

Addressing the gathering, Taggu highlighted that community-level consultations are vital to ensure that developmental projects like the SUMP progress with collective understanding and local support.

The meeting witnessed open and respectful dialogue, fostering a constructive exchange of ideas. The NHPC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate closely with community organizations. (DIPR)