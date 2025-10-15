ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Under the leadership of SP Jummar Basar, the Itanagar police launched ‘Mission drug-free capital’ on 8 October – a sustained initiative aimed at promoting a drug-free and healthy capital region through awareness, education, and youth involvement.

The first programme under the mission was a futsal tournament themed ‘Kick drugs, pick sports’, organized in collaboration with the Gwwcha Hwwcha Lutw (GHL).

A total of 19 teams participated, reflecting the strong commitment of the youths towards the anti-drug cause.

DIGP Tumme Amo administered a pledge against drug abuse and encouraged the participants to pursue discipline, fitness, and purposeful living through sports.

The closing ceremony on 14 October was attended by IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, and the home minister’s PRO Rohit Bayang, among others.

Around 200 participants attended the event.

“The capital police reaffirm their commitment to a drug-free and responsible youth community through sustained public engagement and awareness programmes,” the police stated in a release.