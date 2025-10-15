Since the operationalisation of the Naharlagun railway station on 7 April, 2014, Arunachal Pradesh has been striving to make steady progress in railway connectivity across the state.

The Naharlagun railway station is currently being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme, while the Pasighat railway station is expected to be completed by December.

A detailed project report has been completed for the new Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai railway line. This route will link major cultural and economic zones, especially along the Brahmaputra, Lohit, and Siang valleys, and is expected to give a major boost to tourism.

Field surveys have been completed for the 96 km Silapathar-Bame-Aalo line and the 198 km Misamari-Tawang line, both of which are strategically important. The Misamari-Tawang route will improve access to high-altitude districts near the India-Tibet border.

Apart from enhancing connectivity, the railway projects are poised to promote economic opportunities and support local businesses. Goods, particularly perishable items, will reach markets that were previously inaccessible due to high transportation costs.

While improved border connectivity brings many benefits, it also presents challenges that must be addressed carefully. Nonetheless, the expansion of railway infrastructure is set to transform the transportation landscape of Arunachal.