SHERGAON, 14 Oct: Traditional wooden masks of the Sherdukpen community were showcased during the recently concluded three-day Conservation Partners’ Meet in New Delhi.

The masks were made by Sang Wangdi Thungon and Ledo Thungon.

Shergaon (West Kameng)-based NGO Garung Thuk deputy chairman Dorjee K Thungon said that the exhibition was part of the ongoing effort to revive the wooden mask-making of the Sherdukpen community, and that he was proud of the newly trained artisans. The NGO, along with like-minded organisations, has been trying to revive this dying art for the past three years.

The exhibition also included Mon Sugu (traditional handmade paper-making) of the Monpa tribe, and their exhibition highlighted how these traditional art forms are deeply interwoven with nature conservation, local ecology, and cultural identity.

For the first time, indigenous paper-making and mask-making crafts were showcased at such a global event, drawing significant attention from visitors and conservationists alike.

The display showcased craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and the communities’ efforts in preserving their ancestral knowledge while contributing to environmental preservation.

The event – organized by the Wildlife Trust of India in collaboration with the Global Wildlife Fair – which concluded last Saturday, brought together organizations, experts, and communities from across the world to discuss the future of wildlife conservation and sustainable ecotourism.

Among the notable participants was the Vanwasi Aadiwasi Foundation, alongside Garung Thuk.