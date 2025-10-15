LIKABALI, 14 Oct: The Lower Siang District Health Society launched the 60-day Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 3.0 under the National Health Mission (NHM) at the district hospital here in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap declared the launch of the campaign, being observed from 9 October to 9 December. The campaign aims to create awareness among the youths about the harmful effects of tobacco,and to promote a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle under the slogan ‘Together We Can, Say No to Tobacco, No to Addiction’.

Meanwhile, the observance of the World Mental Health Day was launched by District Medical Officer Dr Nyage Geyi. This year’s theme is ‘Access to Service – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies’.

The programme highlighted the need to strengthen mental health support systems within the community and health institutions.

Both events witnessed active participation of medical officers, healthcare workers, students, and community representatives who pledged their commitment to promoting mental wellbeing and a tobacco-free society in the district. (DIPRO)