[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Oct: A workshop on ‘Foldscope and its applications for science educators’ was organized at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Tuesday by the college’s Physics Department Head Dr S Jayanthi.

The programme was organized by the college’s physics department under the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), led by Dr DP Panda, in collaboration with the DBT Star College Scheme, under the guidance of Dr Temin Payum.

JNC Principal Dr T Tashi Taloh inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of Foldscope and the vital role of physics educators in promoting scientific learning in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that such workshops would greatly strengthen the scientific capabilities of teachers across the state.

The workshop saw the participation of around 45 science teachers, representing nearly 20 government and private schools from Pasighat and nearby regions, including Sille, Oyan, Mebo and Roing.

The resource person, Dr Anupama Harshal, STEM mentor from Ashoka University, Delhi, conducted an insightful session on the significance of the Foldscope – a low-cost, paper-based, foldable microscope that democratizes access to scientific exploration for everyone, from school students to researchers in remote areas.

Dr Harshal provided hands-on training on assembling and using the Foldscope, enabling participants to observe plant cells, pollen grains, and other microscopic specimens. She further encouraged the educators to integrate inquiry-based learning into classrooms to make science teaching more interesting and engaging.

As part of the initiative, Foldscopes were distributed free of cost to all the participating schools. The workshop concluded with an overwhelming positive feedback from the participants, who appreciated the initiative for fostering scientific curiosity and innovation among educators.