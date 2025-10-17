ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The Architects Association of Arunachal Pradesh (AAAP) has highlighted its concern over challenges being faced by local architects of the state, and suggested a few proposals to the Urban Affairs/Town Planning Department for inclusion in the state’s policies and the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) framework.

In a representation addressed to the town planning director on Wednesday, the association sought early introduction of domicile-based empanelment for building permit submissions, which would give priority to local professionals, ensuring that they are not overshadowed by external firms. “External firms can participate only as consultants, and only in partnership with a local, AAAP-registered, domiciled architect serving as the principal architect of record,” it stated.

The association also proposed making it mandatory for all architects to register with the AAAP before empanelment with any government department or the OBPS.

“Without AAAP registration no architect should be allowed to open a licenced office or submit drawings for building permits. Freelance work may continue, but without the authority to represent projects for government or OBPS approval. The AAAP will maintain a comprehensive state registry of architects and firms for transparency and accountability,” it added.

The AAAP also suggested to the department adopt a “project budget buffer system,” similar to that used for contractors, and to introduce regulation against unauthorized practice.

“By implementing these measures, the government can create a strong, self-reliant architectural ecosystem and ensure that the growth of Arunachal Pradesh is led by local talent with proper oversight and accountability. We urge the Urban Affairs/Town Planning Department to consider these proposals urgently for inclusion in the state’s policies and the OBPS framework,” the representation read.