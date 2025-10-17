JOLLANG, 16 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged youths to stay disciplined, pursue education and competitive exams, and contribute actively to the state’s progress, rather than misusing gatherings or opportunities.

After inaugurating a traditional Mishmi hut and a hostel-cum-guest house at the Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre (MCHC) here on Thursday, Mein encouraged the youths to take up economic activities under the Krishi Yojana and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana, and to work towards self-reliance instead of relying solely on government employment.

Community leaders, members of the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), and representatives from various tribal organizations were present on the occasion.

Commending the MWS for its efforts towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Mishmi community, the DCM lauded the establishment of the centre as a meaningful step towards cultural preservation and social welfare, saying that the facility would serve as “a cultural hub and a support space for students, patients, and visitors from remote parts of the state.”

He expressed gratitude to the local community for donating land to the MWS, calling it a generous contribution that made the establishment of such vital cultural and welfare infrastructure possible.

Highlighting the state’s vision for economic growth, Mein said that, just as hydropower has driven development in other states, Arunachal Pradesh too would achieve progress through tourism and hydropower. He said that the government is prioritizing infrastructure development to enhance connectivity and promote tourism across the state, including the development of the eastern tourism circuit, which would showcase the region’s unique cultural and natural heritage. “Such initiatives,” he said, “will boost local economies and generate employment opportunities for taxi operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, artisans, and entrepreneurs across the region.”

“The MCHC will stand as a beacon of cultural pride, learning, and community service,” Mein said, and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promote the indigenous heritage of Arunachal.

The event was attended by, among others, Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul, tourism adviser Mopi Mihu, and members of the MWS. (DCM’s PR Cell)