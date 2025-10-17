ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini pledged to promote the state’s para-athletes on the national and international stage, recognizing their talent, resilience, and determination.

“With proper training, exposure, and institutional support, Arunachal’s para-athletes can bring glory not only to the state but to the entire nation at the global level,” said the minister during a meeting with a delegation of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), led by its secretary-general Techi Sonu, at his office here on Thursday.

The delegation proposed to institutionalize an annual state para games, and submitted a proposed annual calendar of events for para-sports for review and approval.

The discussions included financial and logistical support required for Team Arunachal’s participation in the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam, in November 2025. The PAA emphasized the need for “timely sanctioning” of the state’s contingent, besides travel and training support.

The meeting also focused on initiatives for coach and classifier training, accessibility audits, sports equipment assistance, and collaboration with the SJETA to promote inclusive sports programmes in school, college, and community levels for early identification of para-athletic talent.

The PAA also presented a detailed proposal to host the 23rd Senior & 18th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships 2025-26 in Arunachal Pradesh in January 2026. The proposal outlined event logistics, venue readiness, and the state’s capability to successfully host a national-level para event.

The minister expressed appreciation for the PAA’s ongoing efforts to uplift divyangjan athletes, and assured of full government support for the growth of para-sports in the state.

Sonu expressed gratitude to the minister for his assurance and encouragement, and reaffirmed the association’s mission to create a strong, inclusive, and athlete-centred ecosystem for divyangjan empowerment through sports.