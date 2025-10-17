[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 16 Oct: In an effort to preserve the centuries-old legacy of Asu Gyaptang, the great forefather of the Sherdukpen tribe of West Kamengdistrict, the ruins a fort named Phirinthong in Jerigaon village in West Kameng district has now been cordoned off for further assessment.

When asked, former MP RK Khrimey, who leads the Asu Gyaptang Welfare Society (AGWS), said, “Our great-great forefather Asu Gyaptang, who was a prince of Tibetan descent, migrated down to the southern parts of Tibet. Phirinthong, which is called Binthong by the people of Jerigaon and Khoina, was the first place outside Tibet where he built a fort and settled for some time, and later he moved along with his people to the present day Sherdukpen region – Shergaon and Rupa.”

“It is our effort to revive the legacy of our great-great forefather and to preserve whatever will be discovered after the excavation,” he added, informing that the site is now protected by an RCC wall. Through the stategovernment, the site will be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for excavation and further study.

The AGWS initiated efforts for the preservation and protection of the fort in 2022. The society aims to ensure that all ruins and remains are conserved and displayed in a museum, to be built within the premises. Additionally, a library will be established to facilitate researchers, scholars, and visitors – an initiative expected to enhance and supplement the local economy,showcasing heritage tourism.

Recently, a team from the AGWS, led by Khrimey and comprising members of the Tukpen Village Council and the Shergaon Village Council, along with GBs, visited the site to inspect the newly built boundary walls at the fort site.