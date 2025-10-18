TIRBIN, 17 Oct: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a training and technology demonstration programme, in collaboration with the ArSRLM, at Gako Dapo here on Friday.

The programme covered key topics, including disease and pest management in rabi vegetable crops, zero tillage practices, and year-round oyster mushroom cultivation.

The training was specifically designed to impart scientific knowledge on year-round oyster mushroom cultivation, and to build the capacity of extension persons of the ArSRLM Tirbin block.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Manoj Kumaremphasized the importance of adopting organic farming practices to ensure healthy food production and to mitigate environmental degradation caused by excessive use of chemical pesticides. He also highlighted the benefits of zero tillage practices after paddy harvest.

ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Teryum Paduunderscored the significance of technological interventions in achieving successful farming outcomes and in addressing abiotic and biotic stresses.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj Sprovided comprehensive technical insights into year-round oyster mushroom cultivation. During the practical session, he demonstrated the cultivation techniques, and also addressed disease and pest management in rabi vegetable crops.

Input materials for oyster mushroom cultivation were later distributed among the participants.