LEDUM, 17 Oct: Forty-five local farmers, along with 53 BSc horticulture students of Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), participated in a programme on ‘Scientific cultivation of buckwheat under foothills of Arunachal Pradesh’, organized by the CHF at Ledum village in East Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, CHF Dean Prof A Herojit Singh delivered a talk on crops and sustainable soil health management for the hill farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr BR Phukan delivered a lecture on the importance of growing buckwheat in the foothills of Arunachal, and its pharmaceutical and health benefits.

Students of the college demonstrated production of vermicompost and soil sampling methods, while Dr Dinesh Kumar spoke on the package of practices for buckwheat cultivation in Arunachal.

Earlier, Prof P Debnath, PI of the project, highlighted key points with regard to scientific cultivation of potential crops in Arunachal.

Twenty-five seed storage baskets and four vermicompost units were later distributed among the farmers.