ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The Indian Army honoured the heroes of the 1962 India-China war and promoted unity during the four-day ‘Shaurya Motorcycle Rally’, which traversed through rugged terrain and remote valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, retracing the historic routes taken during the conflict, an official said.

The rally, which commenced at the Likabali military station in Lower Siang district on 14 October, culminated at the under-construction Neelam Tebi War Memorial in Neelam village in Keyi Panyor district on Friday.

The event was organised by the Army to pay solemn tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought the 1962 war, the Army official said.

A total of 20 riders from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 12 civilians from Assam and Arunachal covered a distance of around 900 km, passing through key locations, including Basar (Leparada), Bora Rupak, Menga, Taksing and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) and Ziro (Lower Subansiri), the official said.

In Daporijo, the riders also paid homage at the Shere Thapa War Memorial.

The bikers also conducted outreach programmes, interacted with locals and students and felicitated local communities.

They also spread awareness, promoting tribal unity, and gave the message of nation-building in the border regions. They also promoted ‘No Drugs, No School Dropouts’ – an initiative of the Arunachal government, the official said.

The riders will interact with Governor KT Parnaik during the Ziro Honour Run on Sunday.

The run is being organised by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps in the run-up to the National Solidarity Day on 20 October, the official added. (PTI)