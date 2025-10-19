ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) member Heri Tari has been selected for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to undergo a three-year master of fine arts (MFA) in cinema course, with specialization in direction and screenplay writing, for the academic session 2024-25.

Hailing from Old Palin in Kra Daadi district, Tari is the son of Heri Takao and Heri Reniu. His achievement continues KDS’ tradition of nurturing exceptional talent, with past members having joined premier institutions

such as the National School of Drama (NSD), Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA), and FTI Arunachal, as well as contributing to films, theatre and performance culture that showcase the creative potential of Arunachal’s artists.

As one of the most active theatre groups, KDS has been instrumental in promoting theatre/performance culture through initiatives like ‘Sunday Monologues’and numerous workshops for both members and the general public.