NAHARLAGUN, 18 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) emerged the winner of the State Level Governor’s GK Quiz Competition, conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

Tirap and West Kameng secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Organized by the Secondary Education Department, the event aimed to encourage academic excellence and promote a spirit of healthy competition among students.

Thirteen districts participated in the quiz, though a few teams could not attend due to technical reasons.

Secondary Education Joint Director Tanyang Tatak commended the participants for their enthusiasm and knowledge, noting that such initiatives play a crucial role in nurturing critical thinking and awareness among students.

Nodal officer (academic) Tanya Kamdak said that the competition reflects the growing academic strength and curiosity of students across the state.

Principal and event coordinator Phassang Sama said that the competition not only tests knowledge but also inspires students to develop a deeper interest in learning and current affairs.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates and trophies to the winners.