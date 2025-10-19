KOHIMA, 18 Oct: Nagaland’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Saturday formally adopted a resolution for merger with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The decision was taken during the party’s sixth general convention, in which party president Chingwang Konyak, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy TR Zeliang, ministers and legislators, and leaders and workers from across the state took part.

The convention deliberated extensively on the NPF’s proposal to amalgamate both parties under the banner of the NPF, one of the oldest regional parties in the country.

After detailed discussions, the house unanimously adopted the resolution in accordance with the NDPP constitution.

Through the resolution, the NDPP “welcomed and accepted the offer of the NPF to amalgamate and merge as one regional political party in the greater interest of the Naga cause and the Naga people.”

Terming the NPF’s move “mature and well-calibrated,” the NDPP expressed confidence that the merger will create a stronger and unified regional force to represent the voice and aspirations of the Naga people.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Naga political issue, the NDPP said that the merger would contribute to achieving a lasting resolution to the Naga political question.

“The merger of the two regional political parties will further cement our dreams and aspirations of a vibrant and developed people,” the resolution added.

Acknowledging the leadership of Konyak and Rio, the resolution credited their “sheer dynamism and political presence” for steering the party to its present stature.

The convention extended its “unwavering support and endorsement” to both leaders to ensure a smooth transition of the merger process with the NPF.

The resolution was moved by the NDPP resolution committee comprising KG Kenye (convener), H Chuba Chang, Ahovi Zhimomi, Benjamin Lorin, and Merentoshi R Jamir (member secretary) while the house adopted it by raising hands.

The merger will officially take place on 21 October in the NPF general convention, which also marks the party’s 63rd foundation day celebration.

Ahead of the NPF convention, the leaders of both NDPP and NPF are holding a series of closed-door meetings to finalise the process of transition and also select the new team of office bearers, sources said.

The NDPP broke away from the NPF and was formed by Rio after he was suspended from the party in 2017.

Highly placed sources said that Rio is likely to lead the united NPF.

He has been offered by the NPF leadership “to return and take over the party leadership,” they said.

Rio and Konyak described the merger resolution a “historic moment” aimed at fostering regional unity and strengthening the Naga cause.

The upcoming merger would mark “a new chapter in Naga political history” that embodies reconciliation, unity, and collective strength, Rio said, adding that the move would create a single, strong regional party capable of better representing Naga aspirations and addressing the long-pending political issue.

Lauding the NDPP’s achievements since its formation in 2017, Rio credited the party’s success to “dedicated leadership from the president down to the booth-level workers.”

He expressed gratitude to Konyak for his integrity and leadership, while reaffirming the NDPP-BJP alliance as a “political necessity” for maintaining stability and development.

Rio said the dismissal of a deregistration case against the NDPP by the Election Commission had cleared the path for the merger, calling it a “blessing.”

He urged party members to uphold the motto ‘Deeds, Not Words’ and rededicate themselves to peace, progress, and unity.

Earlier, Konyak recounted the party’s journey from its inception in 2017 to becoming Nagaland’s largest regional political force.

Describing the upcoming merger as a “historic consolidation of regional voices,” Konyak said the decision followed detailed deliberations by the party’s central executive board on 12 September.

Konyak said the merger reflects “a time to come together in the greater interest of the Naga people,” expressing confidence that the unified party under Rio’s leadership will usher in a new era of political stability and regional strength. (PTI)