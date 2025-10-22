ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, currently on an official tour to Japan, on Tuesday visited Sophia University in Tokyo and the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in higher education, technology, and disaster management.

In a series of social media posts, Khandu said he held meaningful discussions with Sophia University President Prof Miki Sugimura and Chancellor Prof Sali Augustine SJ, in the presence of delegates from the Indian embassy in Tokyo.

“Encouraged to learn that Japanese universities are increasingly offering English-medium courses and that the education sector in Japan is opening up for greater global collaboration,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also expressed happiness in reconnecting with Prof Sali Augustine SJ, who had previously worked in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It was a pleasure meeting Prof Augustine, who once worked in Arunachal Pradesh and continues to make the state proud with his contribution to global academia,” Khandu said.

During his visit, Khandu took a walk around the scenic campus of Sophia University, one of Japan’s most prestigious institutions located in the heart of Tokyo, and met several Indian professors excelling in various Japanese universities.

He also toured the mechanical engineering department laboratory, where he interacted with students and faculty members, appreciating Japan’s commitment to research and innovation.

“Truly impressed by Japan’s unwavering passion for technological advancement and continuous innovation,” the chief minister remarked in another post.

Later in the day, Khandu visited the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, where he gained firsthand insights into Japan’s world-renowned disaster preparedness and management systems.

“I am truly impressed by how well-prepared Japan is, with efficient planning, awareness measures, and public information systems, to effectively tackle natural calamities,” he shared. (PTI)