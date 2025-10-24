ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Fifty BSc and MSc students along with two faculty members of the NERIST participated in a training programme on mushroom cultivation, organised by the North East Institute of Science and Technology’s (NEIST) Itanagar branch here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, NEIST senior principal scientist Dr Chandan Tamuly spoke about the institute and its ongoing research and development activities, facilities for students, and “societal activity carried out in the organization.”

Assistant technician Priyanka Kakoti, delivered a presentation on ‘Scientific and commercial cultivation of mushroom and its prospective’.

Hands-on training in mushroom cultivation was provided to all the students. They were also trained in vermicompost production.

The students visited the institute’s biofertilizer production unit and the processing unit, and were apprised of post-harvest management like drying, slicing, and washing of crops like turmeric, ginger, and chilli.