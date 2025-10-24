DAPORIJO, 23 Oct: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo called for coordination between the banking sector and the user departments to ensure that the targeted beneficiaries reap the benefits of schemes and projects.

He said this during a District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held here on Thursday.

The DC directed the banking sector to improve its work for smooth implementation of schemes for self-reliance and sustainable development. Expressing concern over the performance of rural banks in the district, he directed the banks to improve their performance.

Gambo said that the fishery and industry sectors should also be involved for equal coverage under development schemes.

The meeting was attended by officials of SBI Ziro, NABARD, RBI, SBI, and user departments. (DIPRO)